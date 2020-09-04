'America's Got Talent' Names Dance Town Family First Wild Card for Semifinals

America's Got Talent is heading into Season 15's semifinals, and in addition to the 20 acts voted through (by America and the judges during the live shows), there will be wild cards performing in hopes of continuing to compete for the grand prize.

Dance Town Family, from Miami, Florida, is the first wild card and has joined the lineup for the semifinals starting Tuesday, September 8. The dance act has a culturally diverse Latin background that consists of talented, energetic young performers between the ages of eight and 35.

Their quarterfinals performance set to "Bemba Colora" by Celia Cruz (below) wowed judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara during Week 3 of the live shows. "For me, it was COVID meets conga," Mandel said. (The dancers were wearing masks.) "That was perfection," Vergara added. "Your footwork is so precise. The choreography is amazing."

The other acts performing during the first week of semifinals are: Shaquira McGrath, Malik Dope, Archie Williams, Alan Silva, Broken Roots, Spyros Bros, Double Dragon, Roberta Battaglia, and Brandon Leake.

