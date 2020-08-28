Amber Riley Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera in Special Televised Performance (VIDEO)

It's been more than a month since fans and loved ones learned of Naya Rivera's death, but her loss continues to be felt, especially by those closest to her like former Glee costar Amber Riley.

This week, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Riley paid a tribute to her friend and former colleague with an emotional performance. Introduced by guest host Lil Rel Howery, Riley sang "A Moment," a new song from her forthcoming EP.

"My next guest is a very talented person," Howery prefaced. "She has a new self-titled EP coming out October 2, so make sure you go get that. But on a sad note, not too long ago we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever."

"I really want to thank the show for really letting us do this and she's here to perform a tribute to our good friend Naya Rivera," Howery continued. "I need you to give it up for Riley."

Presented in black and white, Riley's performance featured a slideshow of images highlighting Rivera's life including photos of the friends together as well as Rivera with her son. Rivera drowned at Lake Piru in California this past July. See the moving tribute below.