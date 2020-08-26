OWN Orders Original Drama 'Delilah' From 'Greenleaf' Creator Craig Wright

OWN has given a straight-to-series order to the new original drama series Delilah from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright.

Serving alongside Wright as an executive producer are Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey who will help bring the story of Delilah Connolly (Maahra Hill), a headstrong lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina, to viewers. Doing her best to raise two kids while keeping her family ties, friendships and faith strong, Delilah seeks justice for those who need it the most in a time where the rich and powerful will do anything to stop her.

Joining Hill in the cast are Jill Marie Jones as Tamara Grayson, Delilah's best friend and confidant as well as Susan Heyward as Delilah's newly-hired associate Demetria Barnes, and Ozioma Akagha who will play Delilah's sunny secretary Harper Conant. Greenleaf's Charles Randolph-Wright and Queen Sugar's Cheryl Dunye will direct the series with additional contributors to be announced at a later date.

Delilah is expected to make its OWN debut sometime in 2021. The project is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films. "On the heels of the incredible success story of Greenleaf, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig on this compelling new drama," said OWN president, Tina Perry. "Our viewers are going to deeply relate to this story that focuses on a powerful woman committed to her family and her community."

"It's an honor to work with Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to serve the network's devoted fans. Delilah continues the work we started on Greenleaf, namely, bringing untold stories and fresh perspectives to our audience," added Craig Wright.

Taking on the cases that big firms ignore, Delilah will be faced with an impossible situation when she must go up against her best friend Tamara in court. Along with this challenge, she'll continue to raise her kids Maia and Marcus and deal with her difficult ex. Don't miss out on the drama when Delilah arrives next year on OWN.

Delilah, New Series, Coming 2021, OWN