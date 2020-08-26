Apple TV+ Unveils Fall Documentary Slate Featuring Olivia Colman, Paul Rudd & Tom Hiddleston

Apple TV+ is bulking up its documentary slate with three new series narrated by Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston, and Paul Rudd set premiere this fall.

Celebrating humanity and the wonder of the natural world, Tiny World, Becoming You, and Earth At Night In Color will captivate viewers with never-before-seen footage captured with groundbreaking technology and shared through dynamic storytelling. Below, learn more about the titles that will be available globally in more than 100 countries this fall.

Tiny World

Premiering Friday, October 2, this series narrated by Paul Rudd presents viewers with a unique perspective on the natural world as it explores the resiliency of the planet's smallest animals. Utilizing brand new camera technology, the docuseries allows us to see the world through the eyes of its tiniest inhabitants and witness their survival instincts in action. Produced by Plimsoll Productions and written and executive produced by Tom Hugh Jones, Tiny World is sure to make subscribers see the world differently. Dr. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield also serve as executive producers on the project for Plimsoll Productions.

Becoming You

Arriving Friday, November 13, Becoming You is a global child development docuseries following how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives. Narrated by Olivia Colman, Becoming You is told through the eyes of over 100 children across the globe, including Nepal, Japan, and Borneo. Each episode will feature a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak, and move from the time they're born until they're five years old.

By highlighting these journeys in various locations, the docuseries reveals how different our experiences can be and illuminates the shared humanity and community that surrounds the task of raising children. Produced by Wall to Wall Media, Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth executive produce this compelling new title.

Earth At Night In Color

Narrated by Tom Hiddleston, Earth At Night In Color will debut on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, December 4. This natural history series makes use of next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals, in color, for the first time. Filmed across six continents, Earth At Night In Color captures the moonlit drama of animals from the Arctic Circle to African Grasslands. Produced by Offspring Films and Sam Hodgson, this series is executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson.

These titles join the Long Way Up, another docuseries premiering Friday, September 18, which stars and is executive produced by Ewan McGregor. The motorcycle series is described as an adventure in travel and friendship. Don't miss any of these exciting titles when they debut on the streaming platform this fall.