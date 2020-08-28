Auli'i Cravalho on Working with a Cranky Carol Burnett in 'All Together Now' (VIDEO)

Life is full of the light and the dark, and Netflix's new feature film All Together Now examines both sides through the eyes of teen Amber (Moana's Auli'i Cravalho). She is the first person to be there for everyone in her life: her troubled mother (One Day at a Time's Justina Machado), her high school friends and even pessimist Joan (Carol Burnett) at the Senior Center where she volunteers. Despite all the hardships around her, Amber keeps her view of the world bright...until tragedy strikes. Can she learn to accept the help of others, or will she let her dream (auditioning for Carnegie Mellon) pass her by?

TV Insider grabbed some time with Cravalho to discuss the heartfelt drama—her first live action role that isn't a musical, like last year's Little Mermaid Live—and the challenges she faced playing both the highs and lows for Amber. Of course, we also asked about working with TV legend Burnett.

The movie, directed by Brett Haley and based on Matthew Quick’s novel Sorta Like a Rock Star, also features Fred Armisen (as Amber's music teacher) and Claws star Judy Reyes.

All Together Now, now streaming on Netflix.