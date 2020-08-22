An Arctic Voyage Unravels Into Crisis in 'Expedition to the Edge' (VIDEO)

In 2018, Captain Clemens Gabriel, along with his family, including daughters aged five and six, and a group of modern-day explorers, set out on the adventure of a lifetime. They would journey through The Northwest Passage – one of the most dangerous nautical sea routes in the world located between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through the Arctic. Known for its beauty and deceptive calm, many have attempted it, but very few have succeeded.

In an all new Discovery Channel series, Expedition to the Edge, Captain Clemens and his rag tag group of family and friends will quickly learn the price of adventure when a voyage with friends unravels into a life-or-death crisis forcing all hands-on-deck. The series premieres on Sunday, August 23.

After several record-breaking summers of warm temperatures in the Arctic, Captain Clemens Gabriel and his crew of family and friends were 1 of 23 ships who expected smooth sailing as they attempted the perilous Northwest Passage through the Arctic in 2018.

However, after setting sail from The Marshall Islands to tackle the impossible, they quickly encountered the coldest season in quarter century. 21 ships turned back immediately, but Captain Clemens Gabriel made the shocking decision to push through.

Equipped with a 40-year-old boat, no formal training and no financial backing, the crew is a self-sustaining and unfunded group of modern explorers who must fix and correct every hardship and obstacle that stands in their way using only elbow grease and ingenuity.

With an unfiltered look at the motivations, fears and struggles of the crew who survived a perilous 8-month journey into the legendary Northwest Passage, this is the story of one family on their epic, emotionally charged journey to follow their dream and have the adventure of a lifetime.

Expedition to the Edge, Premiere, Sunday, August 23, 9/8c, Discovery Channel