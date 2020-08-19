'American Idol' Reveals Judges Panel & Host for Season 19

American Idol is gearing up for its fourth season at ABC and Season 19 overall, and luckily its bringing with it some familiar faces as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest will return for the next round of the musical competition.

The music superstars and veteran TV personality will help find America's next singing sensation as Idol continues its search for the best and brightest among the country's talent. As the first reality competition series to air remotely during the ongoing pandemic, the ABC juggernaut had an unprecedented season as it dominated Sunday nights.

"American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we needed it the most," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest."

"Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent," added Idol's executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. "Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season."

The search for TV's next American Idol is currently underway with "Idol Across America" remote virtual auditions taking place across all 50 states. This new format gives hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in the country and the opportunity to receive face-to-face live feedback from an American Idol producer.

"We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us – and pushing us to No. 1 – during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol," said executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of 19 Entertainment's parent company Industrial Media. "At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration – where dreams come true. And that is what American Idol is all about."

Fans wishing to participate in "Idol Across America" for a chance to virtually audition in front of an American Idol producer, they're encouraged to sign up at www.americanidol.com/auditions where there' more details on specific dates, eligibility requirements, submission forms and more. Entrants must be 15 years old to audition.

Stay tuned for the exciting and unique season of American Idol featuring fan favorite judges Perry, Richie and Bryan along with quintessential host Seacrest.

American Idol, Season 4, TBA, ABC