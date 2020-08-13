'RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue' Brings the TV Show to the Stage (VIDEO)

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas?

The Drag Race franchise expands with RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, which brings the TV show to the stage in the upcoming six-episode docuseries. VH1 has released the premiere's first three minutes, which offer a look at the season as a whole as well as what's happening backstage on Opening Night.

Cameras follow the professional and personal journeys of six legendary drag queens—Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo—in Las Vegas in a brand new RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency. As you can see in the video below, there will be fights, tears, drama, and challenges, including New York, then Las Vegas shutting down (due to the coronavirus pandemic).

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue "gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience."

It's produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King, and RuPaul Charles as executive producers. Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz serve as executive producers for VH1. Jen Passovoy is producer.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, Premiere, Friday, August 21, 8/7c, VH1