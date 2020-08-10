Kelly Clarkson to Fill Simon Cowell's Seat on 'America's Got Talent'

America's Got Talent has found its temporary replacement for judge Simon Cowell with a little help from fellow NBC family member Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice coach and talk show host will join Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of America's Got Talent alongside fellow judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews will also be part of the mix as he continues his hosting duties on the talent competition program.

"My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson 😜 You're welcome in advance!," Clarkson said in a statement.

As reality competition enthusiasts will recall, Clarkson and Cowell's friendship spans nearly two decades after they first met during American Idol's first season on Fox. Fresh off her recent Daytime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show namesake also earned a nod of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Don't miss her guest judging when America's Got Talent's Tuesday and Wednesday episodes air this week on NBC at 8/7c.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC