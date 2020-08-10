'Spongebob Squarepants' to Get Patrick Star Spinoff at Nickelodeon

Spongebob Squarepants' longtime friend Patrick Star is getting his time in the spotlight with a new animated show of his own at Nickelodeon.

The spinoff, titled The Patrick Star Show, will see the pink starfish at the center of a new series according to Deadline who first reported the news. The cartoon character will continue to be voiced by Bill Fagerbakke who has lent his vocals to the role since Spongebob Squarepants' 1999 debut.

The series has reportedly started voice recording and is expected to receive a 13-episode order. The creative team behind the spinoff is also responsible for the original long-running animated series. Described as taking on a format similar to programs like The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang Bang!, The Patrick Star Show will see the starfish host a late-night talk show of his own.

New characters are expected to appear alongside some familiar faces and voices that will make occasional drop-ins. This news comes nearly a year after Nickelodeon announced it was developing spinoff projects for Spongebob Squarepants characters. One of those series which was greenlit included Kamp Koral which ended up moving its 13-episode order over to CBS All Access.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon, Spongebob Squarepants has been a family TV staple since its debut in 1999. Following the adventures of Krusty Krab fry cook Spongebob and his eclectic group of aquatic and non-aquatic friends, the series still delivers plenty of laughs 21 years later. Stay tuned for more details about the project as they become available.