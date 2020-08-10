Worth Watching: 'Young & the Restless' Returns, 'Titan Games' Finale, Acorn's 'Other One'

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

The Young and the Restless (12:30/11:30c, 11:30/PT): Daytime soap fans of all ages will be restless no longer, now that all are back with new episodes. (The Bold and the Beautiful was first to return, General Hospital reopened last week, and Days of Our Lives amazingly never ran out of fresh material.) As a new day dawns in Genoa City, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview locals, revisiting the recent past on the anniversary of Katherine's dedication at Chancellor Park. Soon enough, the intrigues will resume.

The Titan Games (8/7c, NBC): The final Titans from the Central, West and Eastern divisions gather for the championship finale of the grueling competition, winnowing six elite and superhuman finalists to the top two men and women. In the end, after conquering an even tougher version of Mount Olympus one last time, a triumphant male and female contender will be named Titan Champions.

The Other One (streaming on Acorn TV): Though better known for its classy imported mysteries, Acorn offers a deep bench of saucy comedies, and this new arrival (recently seen on BBC One) looks especially promising. It's a messy family affair that begins at the funeral of a man who is revealed during his eulogy to have two daughters named Catherine, born five days apart to two different mothers, none aware of the other. Ellie White and Lauren Socha play Cathy and Cat, very different half-siblings who attempt to bond despite the rivalry of their squabbling moms (Downton Abbey's Siobhan Finneran and The Thick of It's Rebecca Front) over whom the not-so-dearly departed loved more.

Inside Monday TV: Notorious for his switcheroo proposal and a crying jag now referred to as a "Mesnick," single-dad Jason Mesnick relives his season of televised courtship, with his final two—Melissa Rycroft and Molly Malaney—also chiming in, on ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons-Ever! (8/7c). … CNBC's American Greed: Biggest Cons (10/9c) poses the question "The Most Hated Man in America?" and answers with a look into the notorious history of Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" who inflated the price of a live-saving drug by 5,000 percent and is now behind bars for defrauding investors. He's enough to make anybody sick. … Each episode of E!'s 10 Things You Don't Know (10/9c) takes a tongue-in-cheek look at a superstar celebrity—the series opens with Brad Pitt, and moves on (at 10:30/9:30c) to Jennifer Lopez—offering tantalizing trivia tidbits that even the most loyal fan might find surprising.