Wednesday TV Ratings: CBS' 'Big Brother' Scores Big in Pandemic Return
The Wednesday, August 5 premiere of Season 22 of CBS's summer staple, Big Brother, easily grabbed the most attention from viewers, curious to not only have original programming in a quiet August month but also to see if the show would function any differently during a pandemic.
The answer? Other than host Julie Chen Moonves working solo with no studio audience and the two-week quarantine for the 16 houseguests, it was business as usual on the reality hit. The premiere won the night in the 18-49 demo with a strong 1.0 rating. In total viewers, it tied with its CBS timeslot lead-in, freshman competition series Tough As Nails, which only grabbed a 0.5 rating but a strong 3.7 million viewers.
The fifth episode of ABC's new sitcom United We Fall dipped slightly to its series low (3.3 million viewers) but it wasn't such a drop from the previous airings that the network should be fearful of waning interest.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, August 5, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Tough As Nails (CBS)
|0.5
|3.7
|United We Fall (ABC)
|0.5
|3.3
|MasterChef - R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.5
|Chicago Med - R (NBC)
|0.3
|3.0
|The 100 (CW)
|0.1
|505,000
|8:30 p.m.
|The Goldbergs - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.0
|9:00 p.m.
|Big Brother – P (CBS)
|1.0
|3.7
|Chicago Fire – R (NBC)
|0.3
|3.0
|The Conners – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.8
|Coroner - P (CW)
|0.1
|719,000
|9:30 p.m.
|American Housewife – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.5
|10 p.m.
|Chicago P.D. - R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.4
|Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)
|0.3
|1.3