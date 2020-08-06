Wednesday TV Ratings: CBS' 'Big Brother' Scores Big in Pandemic Return

The Wednesday, August 5 premiere of Season 22 of CBS's summer staple, Big Brother, easily grabbed the most attention from viewers, curious to not only have original programming in a quiet August month but also to see if the show would function any differently during a pandemic.

The answer? Other than host Julie Chen Moonves working solo with no studio audience and the two-week quarantine for the 16 houseguests, it was business as usual on the reality hit. The premiere won the night in the 18-49 demo with a strong 1.0 rating. In total viewers, it tied with its CBS timeslot lead-in, freshman competition series Tough As Nails, which only grabbed a 0.5 rating but a strong 3.7 million viewers.

The fifth episode of ABC's new sitcom United We Fall dipped slightly to its series low (3.3 million viewers) but it wasn't such a drop from the previous airings that the network should be fearful of waning interest.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, August 5, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):