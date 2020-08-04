First Look: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Inhuman Baddie Kora Is 'Here to Help' (VIDEO)

Will the team on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D really buy this latest ruse?

The steadfast agents have been dealing with a number of challenges heading into the sci-fi adventure's series finale, particularly the ongoing interference of inhuman powers-stealer Nathaniel Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) and Chronicom Predictor Sibyl (Tamara Taylor). But in the August 5 episode, the series' penultimate, "Brand New Day," the latest layer of their evil plan is revealed — inhuman Kora (Dianne Doan), aka agent Daisy Johnson's (Chloe Bennet) newly-discovered sister who the team has just captured, wants to be a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

"You must be Daisy," Kora remarks in the exclusive clip above, as Daisy immediately jumps into action, putting a Quake-induced chokehold on her sibling. Guess she's making up for lost time? Daisy maybe overdoes it, but once she drops her, Kora has some enlightening news. "I'm here to help," she says, adding, "I want to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D." Daisy, at least, looks pretty doubtful of this proclamation.

There's a chance that Kora is for real, but also, who are we kidding? This girl is bad to the bone. Only time will tell what happens next, but we can assume Daisy's family life isn't going to get any easier.

Check out the exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode above.