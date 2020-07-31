'The Code': An Outback Accident Begins a Story Too Explosive to be Contained (VIDEO)

The thrilling Aussie crime drama starring Dan Spielman, Ashley Zukerman and Lucy Lawless is set to premiere Saturday, August 1 on Ovation TV.

Stretching from the picturesque red desert of the Australia outback to the busy capital city of Canberra, The Code tells the story of two very different brothers who unearth information those at the highest levels of political power will kill to keep secret.

Ned Banks (Spielman) has spent the last 10 years juggling a stalling career as an online investigative journalist with the care of his talented but troubled brother Jesse (Zukerman) who is a master hacker.

Ned thinks his big break has finally come after coming in contact with Alex Wisham (Lawless), a local schoolteacher. Two of her students are involved in a car accident and she has phone footage of the crash. With Jesse’s help, Ned is able to clean up the video.

Its contents are shocking, and the decision to publish will light the wick on a story too explosive to be contained.

In the premiere episode, Ned and Jesse publish the video of this mysterious accident between the two teenagers and the truck from a highly classified research facility. The full weight of a political machine is unleashed to keep the truth off the front pages.

The Code, Premiere, Saturday, August 1, 7/6C/4PT, Ovation TV