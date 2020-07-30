Martha Stewart Brings Her Garden to HGTV in 'Martha Knows Best' (VIDEO)

Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, Emmy Award-winning television personality and bestselling author, will bring her iconic home and garden talents to HGTV in its newest series, Martha Knows Best. Premiering on Friday, July 31, the series will follow Martha as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, New York, farm.

Throughout the series, Martha’s superfans and a few of her famous friends, including Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, will virtually pop in to chat with her and get advice on their own home projects.

From planting vegetable and perennial gardens, to building stunning walkways and choosing plants for novice gardeners, the domestic doyenne will offer her expert tips, ideas and secrets to help everyone create a blissful, inviting and functional outdoor space that meets their family’s needs.

During the premiere episode, Martha will explore the world of container gardens and lend advice on herb gardening to her longtime pal Snoop Dogg. Future projects include building a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and chatting with Lupita Nyong’o about how to choose the best stems for do-it-yourself floral arrangements.

