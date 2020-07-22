John Cena & Kat Dennings Animated Comedy 'Dallas and Robo' Heads to Syfy

Syfy is adding to its late-night animation block.

The network has acquired John Cena and Kat Dennings' Dallas and Robo for its first ever cable run. The eight-episode half-hour adult animated comedy will begin airing Saturday, August 8 at midnight-ish ET/PT.

The space-trucking comedy follows foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin' artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena) and their misadventures including "cannibal bikers, rival space truckers, and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging." They're "the greatest space trucker tandem since Han and Chewy!" Cena wrote on Twitter.

The comedy comes from ShadowMachine and YouTube Originals. Creator Mike Roberts, showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes, Cena, and Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico from ShadowMachine are executive producers.

TZGZ is the late-night adult animation block, featuring comedies with a genre twist, on Saturdays at midnight-ish. Its current slate includes four original series (Devil May Care, Hell Den Season 2, Magical Girl Friendship Squad, and Wild Life), 11 acquired series (Alien's Guide to Earth, Brogan: Master of Castles, Cyanide and Happiness, Dallas and Robo, Don't Feed the Humans, Dr. Havoc's Diary, Gary and His Demons, Hell Den Season 1, Purgatony, Science!, and the short-form version of Magical Girl Friendship Squad: Origins), and five original pilots (Chronicles of Frank, The Black Hole, The Pole, Plutonians, and Psycho Psalms).

Dallas and Robo, Premiere, Saturday, August 8, 12am-ish ET/PT, Syfy