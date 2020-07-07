Alison Victoria Returns to HGTV With New Series 'Flipping Across America'

In each episode of her new series Flipping Across America, designer and real estate developer Alison Victoria follows two sets of well-known stars and flipping masters with similar houses and budgets. The summer home renovation series premieres Thursday, July 9 on HGTV.

Victoria (best known from the hit series Windy City Rehab) guides viewers across the country to find out which fan-favorite home reno experts best economize their flips and make the most out of their budgets, revealing where buyers really do get the biggest bang for their buck in the flipping business.

The flipper whose remodel and design nets the biggest sale is declared the winner.

The season begins with "Water vs. Fire." Mina and Karen from Good Bones try to turn an Indianapolis house with water issues into a profitable property. Meanwhile, Desert Flippers' Lindsey and Eric are faced with the difficulty of restoring a fire-damaged home in Palm Springs, CA.

Flipping Across America, Premiere, Thursday, July 9, 8/7c, HGTV