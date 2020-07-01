A&E Announces Jeff Foxworthy's 'What's It Worth?' & 'Extreme Unboxing' (VIDEO)

A&E's programming slate is growing by two new titles as the network announced What's It Worth? with Jeff Foxworthy and Extreme Unboxing, both set to premiere on Tuesday, August 4.

These additions to the summer 2020 lineup are keeping social distancing in mind as the 30-minute What's It Worth? debuts ahead of the previously announced What's It Worth? Live which launches this fall. The series sees Foxworthy scour the country for rare collectibles with outrageous price tags without ever having to leave the comfort of his own home.

Following the debut of the appraising series, Extreme Unboxing will delve into the world of entrepreneurs who buy large boxes at discounted prices, with the hopes of unearthing something profitable.

"A&E has been always been a leader in the transactional programming space and we are excited to bring viewers along on a hunt for hidden treasures in these two new series," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. "The on-going partnership with Jeff Foxworthy, a one of a kind collector, in both What's It Worth? and What's It Worth? Live allows us to expand on the traditional genre with a modern and digital twist. Additionally, giving viewers a look into the fascinating world of pallet flipping, Extreme Unboxing showcases the savviness of these entrepreneurs in a never before seen way."

As seen in the promo below, Jeff Foxworthy goes in search of hidden treasures across the country finding out if they hold more sentimental value or monetary value. Ranging from pop-culture keepsakes to historical relics and odd mementos, viewers will be surprised as Foxworthy and a team of experts uncover the personal stories behind the objects in question.

In Extreme Boxing, watch as entrepreneurs put bids on boxes and prepare to unbox the contents which could reveal treasures unseen or some disappointing content. Don't miss the shocking reveals, catch the teaser below and tune into Extreme Unboxing and What's It Worth? on A&E this August.

What's It Worth?, Premieres with two back-to-back episodes, Tuesday, August 4, 9/8 c, A&E

Extreme Unboxing, Premieres with two back-to-back episodes, Tuesday, August 4, 10/9c, A&E