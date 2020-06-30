'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Renewed for Season 11 at HBO

Larry David's comedy is returning for more.

HBO has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for its 11th season, and its creator is already working on it.

"This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement. "Larry is already busy writing, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are," David added. "One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

Curb Your Enthusiasm first premiered in 2001, and the 100 episodes since have followed the fictionalized life of an over-the-top version of Seinfeld co-creator David. (It returned in 2017, six years after the Season 8 finale.) Its 10th season premiered on January 19, 2020 and featured returns from Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and Ted Danson. It is shot without a script and cast members improvise based on scene outlines.

Joining David as executive producers are Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, and Gavin Polone. Laura Streicher is a co-executive producer and Jon Hayman is a consulting producer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series—Comedy or Musical (2003) and Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (2003) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (2012).

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11, TBA, HBO