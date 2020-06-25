Giada De Laurentiis Gets Personal With Viewers in 'Giada at Home 2.0'

Giada De Laurentiis is rebooting her Emmy-Award winning series with Giada at Home 2.0, a self-shot series from her home, premiering Saturday, June 27 on Food Network.

In this intimate six-episode series, Giada welcomes viewers into her kitchen for her favorite recipes for easy, casual summer entertaining, tips for every meal and some behind-the-scenes fun with her family.

From pizza and pasta 101 with her daughter Jade to recipes on repeat and Italian classics reborn, Giada shares her go-to family dishes and personal spins that help make every meal a home run.

She also uses technology to incorporate her friends and extended family into the action, including virtual visits from her mother, siblings and Aunt Raffy.

In the premiere episode, Giada and her daughter Jade spend a night at home doing something they love: making pizza and pasta.

While some may think making pizza dough from scratch is intimidating and laborious, Giada proves them wrong with an easy and delicious recipe that’s a total blast. Giada and Jade also walk through the simple steps of making a Chicago-style deep dish pizza, favorite summer pasta and bright weekend dessert.

Giada at Home 2.0, Premiere, Saturday, June 27, 12/11c, Food Network