'The Lost Boys of Bucks County' Unravel Serial Murders in a Sleepy Suburb (VIDEO)

The Lost Boys of Bucks County unravels the shocking killings of young men which rocked an idyllic, sleepy suburb of Philadelphia to its core. This two-hour true-crime special will premiere Monday, June 22 on Investigation Discovery.

The nightmare began on July 5, 2017 when 19-year-old Jimi Patrick of Newtown Township went missing. Within two days, three other young men in nearby communities – Dean Finocchiaro (19), Tom Meo (21), and Mark Sturgis (22) – all seem to vanish without a trace.

Now, ID exposes the harrowing investigation which confounded law enforcement and speaks to the devastated families who are left in the wake of a senseless tragedy.

Over the course of two days in July 2017, fear gripped the Bucks County, Pa. community as multiple young men went missing without a trace. As families become increasingly more desperate for answers, local police team up with FBI agents to try and piece together a seemingly random puzzle that crosses various jurisdictions.

After days of sifting through clues, they find a person of interest with connections to the missing boys – Cosmo Dinardo. Under interrogation, the 20-year-old claims no involvement in their disappearances, but when evidence suggests that there is more to his story, a massive search effort ensues on the Dinardo’s sprawling property.

When additional evidence is unearthed, Dinardo has no choice but to confess to the heinous crime. The shocks multiply as a brazen predator and his accomplice, Sean Kratz, are unveiled, and whose heartless actions carved a path of destruction through the otherwise peaceful region.

