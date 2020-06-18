Tori Anderson & Benjamin Hollingsworth Star in 'Love Under the Olive Tree' (VIDEO)

Tori Anderson and Benjamin Hollingsworth star in Love Under the Olive Tree, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, June 20 on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s A Little Romance programming event.

Nicole Cabella (Anderson) has been handed the reigns of her family’s Northern California olive oil business and has big plans for expansion, until she runs into attorney and childhood crush Jake Brandini (Hollingsworth), heir apparent to the neighboring ranch and her biggest competitor.

Jake discovers that the area where Nicole wants to expand may belong to his family, stemming from a decades-long feud that’s been simmering since their grandfathers ended their olive oil business partnership.

When a local judge decides to resolve the land dispute by awarding it to the winner of the town’s upcoming olive oil competition, it only serves to further fan the flames between the Cabella and Brandini families.

However, Nicole and Jake, trying to stay above the fray, begin finding common ground as they rekindle old feelings for one another.

However, their budding romance is threatened as the big competition looms.

Love Under the Olive Tree, Premiere, Saturday, June 20, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel