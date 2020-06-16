'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sets Return to Production

After rumors and speculation about the soap's return to production, The Bold and the Beautiful has officially set its re-opening date.

Shutdown since March of this year, the show will begin producing episodes on Wednesday, June 17 as the cast and crew get back to work. The Bold and the Beautiful will also be the first scripted series to begin running since stay-at-home orders began across the country.

According to TVLine, a rep for the show confirmed the news in a statement saying, "The health and safety of our cast and crew are of foremost importance to us. We will be following all protocols set forth by the State, City, Television City, and the various guilds."

This news comes nearly a month after rumors about the show's return began and while filming will resume, no official word about when new episodes will air have been confirmed. In order to return to set, the team will follow the "Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production" in L.A. County which include the reinforcing of wearing face coverings unless scenes don't allow for the wearing of masks.

Bold and the Beautiful will be the first soap to begin filming since the coronavirus shutdown as fellow CBS series The Young and the Restless, NBC's Days of Our Lives and ABC's General Hospital remain closed down. Since new episodes ran out earlier this year, CBS has aired theme week reruns and will likely continue to until newly filmed installments are ready to air.

In May, CBS announced The Bold and the Beautiful has been renewed through Season 35, taking it through to the 2021-2022 TV season. Stay tuned about the upcoming episodes and the show's production as new news becomes available.

