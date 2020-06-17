'Bully. Coward. Victim.' Looks at the Double Life of Roy Cohn

The documentary film takes an unflinching look at the life and death of infamous attorney Roy Cohn, who first gained prominence by prosecuting Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in what came to be known as the “atomic spies” case.

The intimidating chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy is revealed in Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, premiering Thursday, June 18 on HBO.

The film draws from extensive, newly unearthed archival material, recorded at the height of Cohn’s career as a power broker in the rough and tumble world of New York City business and politics.

Director Ivy Meeropol brings a unique perspective as the granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg having spent much of her life feeling both repelled and fascinated by the man who prosecuted her grandparents, obtained their convictions in federal court and then insisted on their executions.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Premiere, Thursday, June 18, 9/8c, HBO