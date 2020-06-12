Lifetime Opens the Vault for Special July 4th Weekend Marathon

Lifetime continues to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Lifetime Original Movies this summer with a special Independence Day weekend marathon, featuring 10 popular throwback titles from Lifetime’s movie vault.

Saturday, July 4

Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story - 11a/10c

Thora Birch and Kelly Lynch (2003)

Based on the true story of Liz Murray (Birch), Homeless to Harvard tells the moving story of a young woman, raised in poverty by loving yet drug-addicted parents, who is determined to rise above her station in life and into the Ivy League.

Steel Magnolias –12:30/11:30c

Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad, Jill Scott and Alfre Woodard (2012)

Six women congregate at Truvy’s beauty shop to ponder life’s mysteries and support each other over the years through all of their personal triumphs and tragedies. The television adaptation is based on the iconic play and 1989 film of the same name.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story – 2/1c

Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer and Sherri Shepherd (2012)

A young woman who was abducted as an infant from a New York hospital works to solve her own kidnapping and find her biological parents. Based on a true story.

Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleading Scandal – 4/3c

Jenna Dewan, Ashley Benson, and Tatum O'Neal (2008)

A gutsy teacher fights to end the reign of misbehavior enjoyed by five beautiful, well-connected cheerleaders given carte blanche to do as they please at school. Based on a true story.

The Bad Seed – 6/5c

Rob Lowe and Mckenna Grace (2018)

Executive producer, director and star Rob Lowe re-imagines the iconic 1956 psychological horror film, The Bad Seed. Lowe stars as a single father who seems to have everything under control. But when a terrible tragedy takes place at his daughter Emma’s (Grace) school, he is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his beloved child.

The Twisted Nanny – 8/7c **NEW THRILLER PREMIERE

Tara Erickson, Annika Foster, Joey Rae Blair and Brey Chandet (2020)

When single mother Julia (Erickson) realizes night nanny Olivia (Foster) is turning her children against her, Julia must fight to prove that Olivia is not who she says she is before she gets custody of the kids for good.

Sunday, July 5

We Were the Mulvaneys – 10a/9c

Beau Bridges, Blythe Danner, and Tammy Blanchard (2002)

A close-knit rural family is shattered by the emotional toll of shame and rage in the aftermath of a rape.

The Pregnancy Pact – 12/11c

Thora Birch, Nancy Travis and Camryn Manheim (2010)

The Pregnancy Pact explores the cost of teen pregnancy with a fictional story set against the backdrop of actual news reports from June 2008. A blogger investigating a sudden spike in teenage pregnancies in her hometown finds herself at the center of media firestorm surrounding the teens' "pregnancy pact."

Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story – 2/1c

Taraji P Henson & Terry O’Quinn (2011)

When her young son is abducted by his biological father, Tiffany flies to Korea to execute a high-stakes plan to bring her boy home. Based on a true story.

Lizzie Borden Took an Ax – 4/3c

Christina Ricci, Billy Campbell and Clea DuVall (2014)

One of the most legendary figures in American history, Lizzie Borden (Ricci) was one of the first women to whet the public’s voracious interest in scandalous crimes with her own gruesome story involving the brutal murder of her parents.

You Can’t Take My Daughter – 6-5c

Kirstie Alley & Lyndsy Fonseca (2020)

Amy Thompson (Fonseca) is a vibrant law student in Charlotte who is attacked and raped by Demetri a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep her baby, despite the fact that Demetri continues to harass her as she waits for the long-delayed trial. She gives birth and decides to start over in Atlanta. Six years later, Demetri finds her and, to her horror, sues her for custody of her daughter.

Driven to the Edge – 8/7c**NEW THRILLER PREMIERE

Taylor Spreitler and Danielle Burgess (2020)

Fashion designer Tess (Spreitler) is a true millennial obsessed with using rideshare apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets a new friend, Jaye (Burgess), during a car ride as a fellow passenger, they immediately form a strong bond. But as Tess’s friends start to question Jaye’s odd behavior and even recognize Jaye as one of their past rideshare drivers, Tess slowly realizes the new friend she’s made is harboring a disturbingly dark secret with an agenda to ensure Tess never leaves her.