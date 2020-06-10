Survivalists Compete for $1 Million Dollars on History's 'Alone' (VIDEO)

History's Alone is the most intense survival series on television. Returning on Thursday, June 11, this season poses the most extreme challenge ever seen in the history of the series.

Ten people will enter the Vancouver Island wilderness solo, each carrying only what they can fit in a small backpack. In unforgiving terrain, they will endure extreme isolation and psychological distress while documenting the experience themselves.

Jordan Jonas, Nikki van Schyndel, Woniya Thibeault, Ray Livingston, Brady Nicholls, Michelle Wohlberg, Nathan Donnelly, Donny Dust, Tim Backus and Barry Karcher must survive 100 days, enduring the brutal conditions of The Arctic for a chance to win the largest prize yet, one million dollars.

They will be faced with many predators, which will involve some pivotal decision-making.

Over six seasons, no contestant in Alone history has ever lasted this long but with the stakes higher than ever and the prize so grand, who, if anyone, will achieve the ultimate goal?

No camera crews. No gimmicks. It is the ultimate test of human will.

Alone, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, June 11, 10/9c, HISTORY