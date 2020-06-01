Celebrate World 'Outlander' Day by Entering Our Sweepstakes

It's World Outlander Day and we're giving fans a chance to celebrate by winning some sweet prizes any Jamie and Claire admirer would appreciate.

The series wrapped Season 5 last month, but it's never a bad time to enjoy the Frasers and their story of time-traversing romance and family. Fans can now enter TV Insider's exclusive sweepstakes for a chance to win a fun prize package including plenty of goodies fit for a Sassenach.

Direct from the official Outlander store, the sweepstakes includes a Fraser's Ridge Tea Cup and Saucer Set ($34.95), It's a Sassenach Thing Unisex Tee ($24.95), a Sassenach Water Bottle ($24.95) and a Fraser Lambswool Scarf ($54.95).

Enter the sweepstakes below for a chance to win the prize package courtesy of the official Outlander store, valued at nearly $150, and continue to celebrate the day by checking out #WorldOutlanderDay on social media.

Outlander, Season 6, TBA, Starz