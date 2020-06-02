Food Network's 'Summer Rush' Follows One Busy Family Running 3 Restaurants

The competition between restaurants around Lake George, NY is tough, and even tougher when you’re up against family. Food Network’s new four-part reality series, Summer Rush premiering on Thursday, June 4, follows the Foy family, local restaurateurs that own three separate restaurants, as they work to keep their businesses operating smoothly during the busiest weeks of the year.

Buddy Foy Jr. and wife Jennifer Foy operate the high-end restaurant, Chateau on the Lake, specializing in international flavors. Jesse Foy and wife Jessica Foy run the local burger and fish joint, Diamond Point Grille. Their parents, Buddy Foy Sr. and Cate Foy have owned one of the oldest places in town, Cate’s Italian Garden.

To survive the rest of the year, their restaurants must do enough business from Fourth of July to Labor Day to carry them all year long. The Foy family knows all too well that running a small business isn’t easy, and they will need the help and support of the whole family to make it through the Summer!

The Foys never know what obstacles the summer rush will throw at them. Plus, the pressure is on for Buddy Foy Sr. and Cate Foy as they await a local restaurant review from the Mayor.

Each of the Foy family restaurants has its own unique specialty, but the one thing they have in common is that they must fill their tables with customers all summer long to make it another year.

Summer Rush, Premiere, Thursday, June 4, 10/9c, Food Network