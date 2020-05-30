Ally Brooke, MAX & More Collaborate in CW's 'Iconic: TLC' Special

The CW is airing the music collaboration special event Iconic: TLC on Monday, June 1, featuring one the greatest female groups in music, TLC.

Hosted by multi-platinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, Iconic: TLC features four artists performing genre-busting covers of TLC’s biggest hits. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the incredible at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in a final, show-stopping performance.

The four featured artists performing include country music duo LOCASH, R&B and Hip-Hop sister duo Ceraadi, platinum-certified pop singer MAX and platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ally Brooke.

Music fans can hear all the exclusive songs on iHeartRadio stations across the country the following day, Tuesday, June 2, and re-watch the performances and show on The CW app and CWTV.com free, with no login or authentication and fully ad-supported.

Iconic:TLC, Premiere, Monday June 1, 8/7c, The CW