Do I Have HBO Max? How to Watch the New Streaming Service

HBO Max is finally here and offering viewers hours of original series, old favorite shows, and films to stream.

But how can you access it? Depending on your devices and subscriptions, it might be confusing to locate the new streaming platform. Currently, HBO Max is supported by Apple, Android, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs.

Anyone with an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD can view HBO Max via the IOS app. Android devices including Android TVs, Chromebooks, and Chomecast also support the service with the HBO Max Android app. Similarly, Playstation 4 and Xbox One as well as Samsung's Smart TV models from 2016 onward can access HBO Max through the app.

Unfortunately, at the moment, Amazon Fire Stick and Roku owners will not be able to access HBO Max. This could change in the future, but currently, no deals between the distributors and HBO Max have been made.

The service is being made available in other ways, however, including through Comcast and WarnerMedia, which are giving Xfinity X1 and Flex customers access with preexisting HBO subscriptions. Hulu subscribers will also be able to view HBO Max through their service with the HBO Max add-on which costs an additional $14.99 per month. If Hulu subscribers already have an HBO add-on, they can get HBO Max for free.

AT&T customers are able to access the platform at no additional cost via AT&T wireless, internet or video plans. Customers can redeem special offers including a full year of the service free in nearly all AT&T TV packages. AT&T, customers are advised to log into their accounts online or through the myAT&T app to check if they get HBO Max included and can learn more by visiting att.com/hbomax.

Stay tuned for any updates on HBO Max!