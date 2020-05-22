Joe Mantegna & Gary Sinise Host 'The National Memorial Day Concert'

Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise will host the National Memorial Day Concert, with new performances and tributes filmed around the country honoring all of our American heroes. This 90-minute presentation special, featuring new and relevant content for these times and iconic show segments, airs Sunday, May 24 on PBS.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will not be held to ensure the health and safety of all involved. The event celebrates our heroes who are doing so much for all of us in the current fight against COVID-19, and continues for the 31st year to honor and remember our troops, veterans, wounded warriors, all those who have given their lives for our nation, and their families.

America’s national night of remembrance will feature new appearances and performances by distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret), Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo, world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming, country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins Grammy Award-winning gospel legend CeCe Winans.

Also appearing are Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, Tony Award-nominated actress Mary McCormack, members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson will open the show with a poignant performance of the national anthem.

The broadcast will also feature performances from previous concerts by Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott, Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne and actor/producer/director Esai Morales.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 24, 8/7c, PBS (Check your local listings)