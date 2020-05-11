Jerry Stiller Dies: 'Seinfeld,' 'King of Queens' & More Stars Remember the Actor

Meredith Jacobs
Ben Jerry Stiller
Actor Jerry Stiller has died at age 92.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," his son, actor Ben Stiller (above with his father), posted on social media Monday morning. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry Stiller and his wife Anne Meara were a well-known comedy duo; she passed away in 2015. His TV credits include his recurring role of George's father Frank Costanza on Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens, as well as a guest spot on The Good Wife and voice work for Fish Hooks.

The actor left a lasting impression on many, including those in Hollywood who worked with him. Jason Alexander, who played his TV son on Seinfeld, shared how much he "adored" Jerry on Twitter. "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside," he wrote. "He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend."

Al Roker recalled his previous roles as well as meeting him on Seinfeld, while producer David Mandel remembered him as "one of the sweetest people this young writer ever got to work with."

Kevin James, who worked with Jerry on King of Queens, shared a photo of the two and a touching message on Instagram. "One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth," he wrote. "Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace."

Actor Parry Shen posted a touching story about Jerry helping him after his part on King of Queens was reduced. "A few hours later, I was informed that I had my role back and that Mr. Stiller (& Kevin James) spoke to the producers & got my job back," he revealed. "When I thanked Jerry, he said, 'Hey, it's not Shakespeare! You're doing great!'"

More across Hollywood, including Morgan Fairchild, Ike Barinholtz, and Ricky Gervais have posted in remembrance of the actor.