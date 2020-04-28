Monday TV Ratings: '9-1-1' & 'The Voice' Share Top Viewer Spots
Kack Zeman / FOX
It was the first responders of 9-1-1 and the crooning competitors on The Voice battling it out for the top spots in the 18-49 demographic and total viewers on Monday night's primetime television. Fox's 9-1-1 grabbed the lead in the key 18-49 demo with a 1.2 rating, while NBC's The Voice took a very slight lead in total viewers.
The season finale of Fox's freshman series Prodigal Son did well in the 9 pm hour, taking the number two spot in the 18-49 demo after The Voice.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, April 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|1.2
|6.58
|The Voice (NBC)
|0.9
|6.62
|The Neighborhood – R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.91
|The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC)
|0.6
|2.86
|Whose Line Is It Anyway?(CW)
|0.2
|1.03
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.17
|Whose Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)
|0.2
|892,000
|9 p.m.
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|0.7
|3.52
|All Rise - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.58
|Roswell, New Mexico (CW)
|0.2
|783,000
|10 p.m.
|Songland (NBC)
|0.6
|3.44
|The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)
|0.5
|2.46
|Bull - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.40