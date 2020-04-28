Monday TV Ratings: '9-1-1' & 'The Voice' Share Top Viewer Spots

Jim Halterman
9-1-1 Angela Bassett
Kack Zeman / FOX

It was the first responders of 9-1-1 and the crooning competitors on The Voice battling it out for the top spots in the 18-49 demographic and total viewers on Monday night's primetime television. Fox's 9-1-1 grabbed the lead in the key 18-49 demo with a 1.2 rating, while NBC's The Voice took a very slight lead in total viewers.

The season finale of Fox's freshman series Prodigal Son did well in the 9 pm hour, taking the number two spot in the 18-49 demo after The Voice.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, April 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingViewers (millions)
8 p.m.9-1-1  (Fox)1.26.58
The Voice (NBC)0.96.62
The Neighborhood – R (CBS)0.64.91
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC)0.62.86
Whose Line Is It Anyway?(CW)0.21.03
8:30 p.m.Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS)0.54.17
Whose Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)0.2892,000
9 p.m.Prodigal Son (Fox)0.73.52
All Rise  - R (CBS)0.43.58
Roswell, New Mexico (CW)0.2783,000
10 p.m.Songland  (NBC)0.63.44
The Baker and the Beauty  (ABC)0.52.46
Bull - R  (CBS)0.44.40