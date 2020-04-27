Can '9-1-1's 118 Save a Deaf Woman Trapped in a Fire? (VIDEO)

The 118 is dealing with quite the fire in Monday's episode of 9-1-1 — will everyone make it out alive?

That depends; maybe once the first responders know of everyone trapped inside the apartment building, as seen in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of "The One That Got Away."

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a TTY Call and finds out a deaf woman is trapped in the fire the 118 is currently responding to... just as Buck (Oliver Stark) approaches a man they've brought out and assumes that the "Gladys" he keeps referring to was his cat.

Watch the firefighters learn all the facts and see just how much trouble Gladys is in in the clip above.

"Having a deaf woman be the victim added another component [to the rescue], which I think is something that is very important to show," Stark told TV Insider. "I didn't realize myself that there was a way they could type to the 9-1-1 dispatchers, so it's a chance to show 9-1-1 operating in a different aspect."

Also in this episode, Athena (Angela Bassett) discovers a potentially more sinister crime after responding to a simple accident call. Plus, Hen (Aisha Hinds) performs a risky medical procedure after an accident at a televised cooking show, and Buck is inspired to reunite a retired firefighter with his lost love.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox