Sunday TV Ratings: 'NCIS: LA' & 'NOLA,' 'God Friended Me' & More Help CBS Top Night
Sunday night primetime programming belonged to the Eye Network with newsmagazine 60 Minutes grabbing the top spot in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers, with an episode focused on the coronavirus and New York City healthcare workers. In fact, in total viewers, CBS won the entire night with the just-canceled God Friended Me as well as crime procedurals NCIS: Los Angeles (Medalion Rahimi, Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen, above) and NCIS: New Orleans all winning their hours.
In the 18-49 demo, behind 60 Minutes was ABC's American Idol, which came in second for the night and won its two-hour time slot as the singing competition continues.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|0.9
|9.58
|America’s Funniest Home Videos – R (ABC)
|0.8
|5.46
|Little Big Shots (NBC)
|0.4
|2.80
|The Simpsons- R (Fox)
|0.3
|835,000
|7:30 p.m.
|Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox)
|0.5
|769,000
|8 p.m.
|American Idol (ABC)
|0.8
|5.46
|God Friended Me (CBS)
|0.5
|6.05
|The Wall (NBC)
|0.5
|3.32
|The Simpsons (Fox)
|0.5
|1.56
|Batwoman - R (CW)
|0.1
|407,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Duncanville (Fox)
|0.4
|1.11
|9 p.m.
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|0.6
|6.74
|Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
|0.5
|1.39
|Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
|0.4
|1.99
|Supergirl – R (CW)
|0.1
|295,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy (Fox)
|0.6
|1.56
|10 p.m.
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|0.5
|6.30
|The Rookie - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.60
|Good Girls (NBC)
|0.4
|1.73