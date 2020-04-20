Sunday TV Ratings: 'NCIS: LA' & 'NOLA,' 'God Friended Me' & More Help CBS Top Night

Sunday night primetime programming belonged to the Eye Network with newsmagazine 60 Minutes grabbing the top spot in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers, with an episode focused on the coronavirus and New York City healthcare workers. In fact, in total viewers, CBS won the entire night with the just-canceled God Friended Me as well as crime procedurals NCIS: Los Angeles (Medalion Rahimi, Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen, above) and NCIS: New Orleans all winning their hours.

In the 18-49 demo, behind 60 Minutes was ABC's American Idol, which came in second for the night and won its two-hour time slot as the singing competition continues.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):