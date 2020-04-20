Sunday TV Ratings: 'NCIS: LA' & 'NOLA,' 'God Friended Me' & More Help CBS Top Night

Sunday night primetime programming belonged to the Eye Network with newsmagazine 60 Minutes grabbing the top spot in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers, with an episode focused on the coronavirus and New York City healthcare workers. In fact, in total viewers, CBS won the entire night with the just-canceled God Friended Me as well as crime procedurals NCIS: Los Angeles (Medalion Rahimi, Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen, above) and NCIS: New Orleans all winning their hours.

In the 18-49 demo, behind 60 Minutes was ABC's American Idol, which came in second for the night and won its two-hour time slot as the singing competition continues.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingsTotal Viewers (millions)
7:00 p.m.60 Minutes (CBS)0.99.58
America’s Funniest Home Videos – R (ABC)0.85.46
Little Big Shots (NBC)0.42.80
The Simpsons- R (Fox)0.3835,000
7:30 p.m.Bob’s Burgers – R  (Fox)0.5769,000
8 p.m.American Idol (ABC)0.85.46
God Friended Me  (CBS)0.56.05
The Wall (NBC)0.53.32
The Simpsons  (Fox)0.51.56
Batwoman - R  (CW)0.1407,000
8:30 p.m.Duncanville (Fox)0.41.11
9 p.m.NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)0.66.74
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)0.51.39
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)0.41.99
Supergirl – R  (CW)0.1295,000
9:30 p.m.Family Guy  (Fox)0.61.56
10 p.m.NCIS: New Orleans  (CBS)0.56.30
The Rookie - R (ABC)0.42.60
Good Girls (NBC)0.41.73