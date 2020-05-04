'Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind' Looks at the Life Beyond the Tragedy

Mandi Bierly
By the age of 25, Natalie Wood had three Oscar nominations (Rebel Without a Cause, Splendor in the Grass, and Love With the Proper Stranger).

But the mystery of her 1981 drowning death, at age 43, often overshadows who she was as an actress, a woman of power in Hollywood, and a devoted mother.

This engrossing documentary, produced by daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, corrects that. 

Highlights include never-before-seen home movies, interviews with friends such as Mia Farrow and costars like Robert Redford (who owes his film career to Wood) and Natasha's own emotional sit-downs with "Daddy Wagner" (stepfather Robert), "Daddy Gregson" (late biological father Richard), and the late playwright Mart Crowley, Natalie's confidant.


