'Chicago Med' Season Finale: What Do New Orleans Detectives Want With Marcel? (VIDEO)

Uh-oh, one of Chicago Med's doctors might be in some trouble with the police.

Marcel (Dominic Rains) is questioned by two New Orleans detectives about his past in the (early) Season 5 finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

With a Chicago P.D. detective as an escort, the two visiting detectives have come to the hospital to speak with Marcel. "Detective Hayes and I, we're following up a detail from this cold case that popped back up recently," Detective Bridges tells him. "You mind if we talk in private?"

Watch the clip above to find out the few details Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) knows and shares with Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) about this case.

Also in the 20th episode of the season, "A Needle in the Heart," Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) puts his life in danger to save a child. As the promo shows, he runs into a hostage situation after a young boy is shot. Plus, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.

All three One Chicago shows are ending their seasons earlier than planned, but they have also already been renewed for three more seasons.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC