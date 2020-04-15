Full Schedule for TCM's Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) presents the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, a celebration of TCM Classic Film Festival movies and moments from the past decade that fans can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

This special remote edition of the festival showcases films that have been a part of the TCM Classic Film Festival, both from years past and slated for this year’s event, with the special guests that attended these screenings.

Tune in beginning Thursday, April 16 at 8/7c, through Sunday, April 19 on TCM. Scroll down for the full schedule, all times are EST.

