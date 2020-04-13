Will Chimney Understand Maddie's Message on '9-1-1'? (VIDEO)

The 9-1-1 dispatchers are the ones in trouble in Monday's episode, but will anyone realize something's wrong before it's too late?

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) was on the phone with Chimney (Kenneth Choi) when the call center was taken over on 9-1-1, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at him trying to figure out if she was trying to tell him something. (Hint: She was!)

"How comes 9-1-1 doesn't respond when I call?" Chimney asks the moment Buck (Oliver Stark) answers his phone. But his friend is confused. "Is that some kind of riddle, like who watches the watchmen?" he asks. Chimney explains that he's getting the "high call volume" message when he calls because, "your sister said that she loved me."

Watch the clip above to see Chimney explain why that raises a red flag and try to talk himself out of his worries.

At the end of the previous episode, Maddie was shocked when men with guns — dressed as officers, ostensibly there for a sit-along — took over the 9-1-1 call center. But it was Josh (Bryan Safi) who recognized one of them: as the man he met on a dating app.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox