Apple TV+ Offers Free Streaming of Limited Library of Originals

Apple is helping viewers out in this period of stay-at-home binge-watching, offering a collection of their original series and films for free.

For a limited time, viewers can check out some of the streaming service's buzzy titles without a subscriptions. Access to the titles can be found by visiting apple.co/FreeForEveryone and originals can be viewed on the Apple TV app.

In addition to the platform's original titles, they're also offering other select premium content from channels partners. The app is viewable via iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Included in the library of free streamable originals is the film The Elephant Queen, a genre-crossing wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor which invites viewers to embark on an epic journey of family, courage, and coming home. The anthology Little America, from executive producers Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Alan Yang, tells various tales of immigrants in America.

Also streaming is M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Servant, following a Philadelphia couple mourning after an unspeakable tragedy. Also worth checking out is drama For All Mankind, a look at the space race but in an alternate-reality. And original comedy Dickinson will also be available, featuring Hailee Steinfeld as the titular poet in Alena Smith's GLAAD Award-nominated series.

Parent and kid-approved premium programming available for viewing includes Helpsters from the makers of Sesame Street, Ghostwriter, and the series of shorts Snoopy In Space. Don't miss the limited offer, check out these original titles and more on Apple TV+ for free now.