A&E's 'Biography' Explores Dolly Parton's Influence on Country & Pop Artists

Two-hour documentary, Biography: Dolly, premieres Sunday, April 12 on A&E, focusing on Dolly Parton’s childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry.

Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary examines hit songs including Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Dolly herself, the documentary reveals the bold and fearless woman behind the rhinestones and wigs who has moved seamlessly with the times to inspire generations.

The documentary also features interviews with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

Biography: Dolly, Documentary Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 8/7c, A&E