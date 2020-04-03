'Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ' Is a Family Affair in BYUtv Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

A new comedy competition series is coming to BYUtv on Monday, April 6 with Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ, which was created by Wayne Brady and producing partner Mandie Taketa.

Featuring talented young individuals from across the country, the competition highlights a one-of-a-kind performers' bootcamp which demonstrates the highest "comedy IQ." Each challenge teaches the competitors how to be multi-faceted in writing, directing, performing and creating comedy as well as musical content.

Along with this bootcamp, the teens involved will learn universal skills that will help throughout life, bringing them success in the real world. Starting with 11 hopefuls, throughout the show's 10 episodes they'll face elimination challenges. Among the prize-winning package is a special guest appearance on BYUtv's Studio C; a chance to perform with Brady; camera, lighting, audio and computer equipment for content creation; and $10,000 to assist in kickstarting their career.

In a sneak peek at the series, Brady, along with his fellow judges — among which is producing partner, ex-wife and mother of his child, Taketa — sit and listen as Maile Brady, the pair's daughter, takes on the mic. Needless to say, hilarity ensues.

Check out the sneak peek above and don't miss Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ when it debuts this Monday on BYUtv.

Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ, Series Premiere, Monday, April 6, 8/7c, BYUtv