Regis Philbin to Guest Star as Himself on ABC's 'Single Parents'

It was a family affair on the Single Parents set!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Regis Philbin will be guest starring as himself on the April 15 episode of the ABC comedy, "Oh Dip, She's Having a Baby." His daughter, JJ Philbin, co-created the show and serves as an executive producer.

'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Turns 20: See How the Show Evolved (PHOTOS) The game show ended its 20-season run earlier this year, and to say it's the end of an era would indeed be our 'final answer.'

In this episode, Poppy's (Kimrie Lewis) ex Ron (Bashir Salahuddin) and his new wife are having a baby, but he's MIA once the baby is on the way. So, Poppy and the crew step in to help. Plus, everyone shares their own stories of how their children were born.

Philbin has hosted talk and game shows for decades, including Live with Regis and Kathie Lee and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. His previous guest spots include The Odd Couple and Hot in Cleveland. He's also played himself on Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl, and 30 Rock.

Single Parents, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC