Sunday TV Ratings: '60 Minutes' & 'Idol' on Top Again, 'NCIS: LA' Hits Season-High

In a repeat of last Sunday's ratings, CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes and ABC singing competition series American Idol split the night in terms of total viewers and 18-49 demographic.

For 60 Minutes, with more stories on the coronavirus in this week's edition, the show has shown an increase in total viewers for each of the past four weeks, likely due to the public's concern and curiosity about the pandemic. American Idol, on the other hand, saw a slight uptick from last week's Sunday broadcast in total viewers but hasn't reached as high as its February 16 season premiere (8.1 million). However, Idol did win the night in the coveted 18-49 demo (1.35 rating)

Meanwhile, viewers also continue to seek out procedurals for TV heroes saving the day in these unpredictable times. NCIS: Los Angeles, for example, posted a season-high in total viewers with 7.35 million.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, March 22, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):