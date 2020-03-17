How Will 'Y&R' & 'B&B's Filming Hiatuses Affect Their Schedules?

CBS's daytime shows The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have been put on hiatus, joining the growing list of shows put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline, which broke the news about the hiatus, reported that both titles have been shut down beginning March 17 and that they will remain that way for at least the next two weeks. So, what does this filming blip mean for the fan-favorite soaps?

It doesn't sound like viewers will have any major interruptions right now, as both series have between four and six weeks' worth of episodes already filmed, giving viewers plenty of cushion. If the hiatus lasts longer than the aforementioned backlog of episodes, then viewers will have to go without them until production can start back up.

Fans can rest assured that writers are likely still working, as onsite production has shut down, but that doesn't mean other aspects have. Until things can resume as normal, it can't be said for sure whether the airing of the show will experience any major disruptions, but it can be said that for at least a few weeks, things should run as scheduled.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful join ABC's General Hospital as soaps that were put on hold as the world tries to gain control over the pandemic. Y&R was recently renewed for four more years at CBS and B&B is currently running on a three-year pickup that began in 2019 and will run through 2022.