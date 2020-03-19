Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Chicago' Shows & 'Masked Singer' Dominate

It was a familiar sight for Wednesday night of broadcast television with Fox's secret celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer grabbing the most viewers in the 18-49 demographic (2.2 rating).

And while the show did see its highest total viewership since it's Season 3 premiere (post-Super Bowl on February 2 when 24 million people watched), it still didn't win its time slot in total viewers.

Winning total viewers for the night was NBC's Chicago Med, which aired its 100th episode and managed to pull in a season high of total viewers (9.12 million), as did time slot follower, Chicago Fire (8.89 million).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):