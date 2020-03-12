Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season Won't Go Overseas Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus is affecting travel, the NBA, and now it's affecting Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

According to host Chris Harrison, filming for the upcoming season will take place only in the United States and may solely remain in Los Angeles depending on what transpires in the coming days and weeks.

Meet Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) Just hours after 'The Bachelor' wrapped, ABC dropped photos of the 32 contestants in the running for Clare's heart in Season 16.

“It is 100 percent affecting it. I mean, Clare’s season is about to get under production and we’ve already nixed all international travel,” he revealed to People.

“Clearly, you can’t. We’re going to keep it domestic. We might even have to keep it in Los Angeles when it’s all said and done. Who knows? Everything is changing by the hour with this, not even by the day. And so we just have to react, keeping everybody safe.”

View this post on Instagram It’s official... your new Bachelorette is @clarecrawley! A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Mar 2, 2020 at 5:17am PST

Not only are they not leaving the country, but production has also added a number of hand-washing stations to the set and a doctor will be on hand at all times.

“We’re on it. We’re being vigilant, we’re being smart, we’re doing everything we can, just like you should be doing at home.”

While coronavirus has already altered The Bachelorette, it looks like it’ll also impact both Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Summer Games, which are both supposed to start filming in the next couple of months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clare Crawley (@clarecrawley) on Jun 12, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

“Everything is on the table now. I mean, in June, we’re supposed to be in Mexico. Summer Games, you know, we bring people in from all over the world. Clearly, that’s probably not going to be a possibility the way things are going,” Chris explained.

“So honestly, everything is up in the air right now. And you can’t b***h and moan about it, you’ve just got to roll with it and do what’s smart.”