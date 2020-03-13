Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Tops the Night Again in 18-49 Demo

The hard-working doctors of ABC's Grey's Anatomy took the honors of top show of the night for the 18-49 demo once again this week. With a 1.2 rating for 18-49, it led over CBS's Young Sheldon (1.1) and Grey's spinoff and time slot lead-in, Station 19 (1.0).

However, in total viewers, the story was slightly different with Sheldon winning the night with 8.75 million viewers versus Station 19 (with 6.62 million) and Grey's in third (6.29 million).

The season finale of CBS's sitcom, The Unicorn, featuring a Justified reunion between star Walton Goggins and guest star Natalie Zea, stayed on par with recent weeks with 5.79 million viewers. The freshman series has not yet been officially been picked up for a second season.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, March 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):