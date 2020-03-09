'The Neighborhood' Casts Wayne Brady in Recurring Guest Role (PHOTOS)

CBS's fan-favorite sitcom The Neighborhood is about to welcome a new face as comedian and actor Wayne Brady has been cast in a recurring guest star role.

The Let's Make a Deal host will join Max Greenfield (Dave), Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin) and more for some laughs as Isaiah Evans. While his presence won't be the most exciting for Greenfield's Dave, Brady's appearance is certainly something to get excited about.

And we have your first look at the star's appearance with exclusive photos featuring Brady in character with Dave and Calvin.

In his role as Isaiah, Brady's character is described as a charming, sharp-suited incumbent on the city council. This will be problematic as he will be an opponent to Dave when he decides he wants to run for city council himself.

Brady's two-episode stint as Isaiah will occur later in the season, but dates and episode titles have yet to be revealed. Catch a sneak peek at his appearances in the photos and don't miss The Neighborhood when it airs on CBS.

The Neighborhood, Mondays 8/7c, CBS