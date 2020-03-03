Monday TV Ratings: 'Bachelor: Women Tell All' Edges Out 'Voice' in 18-49 Demo

Week 2 of the Blind Auditions for Season 18 of NBC's The Voice — with new judge Nick Jonas — remained strong with total viewers, staying on par with last week's season premiere (also 8.96 million) to win the night.

That said, the singing competition is down 2 million viewers when compared to the same period last year (10.97 million). For the 18-49 demo, however, ABC's dating competition The Bachelor continues to edge out The Voice in the coveted demographic.

Freshman drama 9-1-1: Lone Star hit a series low in total viewers (5.51 million) and came in second in scripted series behind The Good Doctor (5.63 million) but it performed stronger with the 18-49 demo, ranking third behind The Bachelor and The Voice and first amongst scripted series for the night with a 0.9 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Bachelor (ABC) 1.75 6.36
The Voice (NBC) 1.5 8.96
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 0.9 5.51
The Neighborhood - R (CBS) 0.7 5.12
All American (CW) 0.3 772,000
8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS) 0.6 4.41
9 p.m. All Rise - R (CBS) 0.5 4.02
Prodigal Son - R (Fox) 0.4 1.88
Black Lightning (CW) 0.2 627,000
10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.8 5.63
Manifest (NBC) 0.7 3.75
Bull – R (CBS) 0.5 4.25