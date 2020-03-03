Monday TV Ratings: 'Bachelor: Women Tell All' Edges Out 'Voice' in 18-49 Demo

Week 2 of the Blind Auditions for Season 18 of NBC's The Voice — with new judge Nick Jonas — remained strong with total viewers, staying on par with last week's season premiere (also 8.96 million) to win the night.

That said, the singing competition is down 2 million viewers when compared to the same period last year (10.97 million). For the 18-49 demo, however, ABC's dating competition The Bachelor continues to edge out The Voice in the coveted demographic.

Freshman drama 9-1-1: Lone Star hit a series low in total viewers (5.51 million) and came in second in scripted series behind The Good Doctor (5.63 million) but it performed stronger with the 18-49 demo, ranking third behind The Bachelor and The Voice and first amongst scripted series for the night with a 0.9 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):