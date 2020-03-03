Monday TV Ratings: 'Bachelor: Women Tell All' Edges Out 'Voice' in 18-49 Demo
Week 2 of the Blind Auditions for Season 18 of NBC's The Voice — with new judge Nick Jonas — remained strong with total viewers, staying on par with last week's season premiere (also 8.96 million) to win the night.
That said, the singing competition is down 2 million viewers when compared to the same period last year (10.97 million). For the 18-49 demo, however, ABC's dating competition The Bachelor continues to edge out The Voice in the coveted demographic.
'The Bachelor: Women Tell All': Victoria F. Denies 'Breaking Up Marriages' (RECAP)
Freshman drama 9-1-1: Lone Star hit a series low in total viewers (5.51 million) and came in second in scripted series behind The Good Doctor (5.63 million) but it performed stronger with the 18-49 demo, ranking third behind The Bachelor and The Voice and first amongst scripted series for the night with a 0.9 rating.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.75
|6.36
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.5
|8.96
|9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
|0.9
|5.51
|The Neighborhood - R (CBS)
|0.7
|5.12
|All American (CW)
|0.3
|772,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.41
|9 p.m.
|All Rise - R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.02
|Prodigal Son - R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.88
|Black Lightning (CW)
|0.2
|627,000
|10 p.m.
|The Good Doctor (ABC)
|0.8
|5.63
|Manifest (NBC)
|0.7
|3.75
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.25